Bilawal again refuses PM’s invitation to join cabinet

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has once again politely refused a request from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to join the federal cabinet, close aides said yesterday.

The PPP chief’s aides told The Nation that during the recent visits and contacts, the PM had urged the PPP to join the federal cabinet for a ‘better working relationship.’ This is one of the several times that the PM has offered cabinet slots to the PPP.

“Bilawal Bhutto has promised to continue support to the government as a partner but refused to join the federal cabinet. His decision is in accordance with the policy of the party. This is, however, not an inflexible decision and can be reconsidered if there is a need,” said a senior PPP leader.

Another PPP stalwart said the PPP wanted to give a free hand to the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to run the government. “We are not running away from responsibility. We want the PM to appoint the members of his own party (in the federal cabinet) and be in more control,” he added.

PM Sharif was originally interested in appointing Hina Rabbani Khar as foreign minister. Khar previously served as the minister of state for foreign affairs during the 16-month PPP and PML-N coalition government and was also the foreign minister during the last PPP administration.

In 2022, when the PPP and PML-N formed a coalition government, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was appointed foreign minister, following the ouster f Imran Khan’s government. However, Bilawal appeared less inclined towards the role this time, partly due to the internal party differences about working under a PM from another party.

Bilawal’s efforts to strengthen regional relationships, foster cooperation with major powers, and counter terrorism were recognized by PM Shehbaz Sharif before the elections.

His focus on climate change relief further underscored his dedication to addressing global challenges and supporting vulnerable communities.