Bushra Bibi tearfully appeals in court, decries unjust sentencing of Imran Khan

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder , broke down in tears during a hearing at the Islamabad District Magistrate’s court, decrying what she described as the "unjust sentencing" of both herself and her imprisoned husband. Appearing before Magistrate Afzal Majoka, Bushra Bibi sought bail for Khan in six cases and for herself in a separate case filed across various police stations in Tarnol, Karachi Company, Ramna, Secretariat, and Kohsar.

In an emotional statement, Bushra Bibi lamented, "For the past nine months, I have faced injustice at the hands of those meant to serve justice. Both I and the PTI founder were sentenced unfairly." Struggling through tears, she added, "There is no justice here; I haven’t come to seek justice."

Expressing frustration with her legal representation, she stated that all lawyers, including her own, "only waste time." She questioned the court’s empathy, saying, "The person inside [prison]—isn’t he human? Does no judge see this?" Declaring her disillusionment, she announced she would not return to the court, calling it "a place without justice."

Bushra Bibi shared that she had her blanket and other belongings ready in her car, prepared to return to jail if ordered by the court.

Released from prison last month after receiving bail in the Toshakhana case from the Islamabad High Court, Bushra Bibi is currently out, while remains detained at Rawalpindi’s Adiala prison. The two were convicted on January 31, with both sentenced to 14 years over allegations of retaining and selling state gifts, a charge they continue to deny.