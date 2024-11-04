Carpet industry seeks govt support to boost exports

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Chairman Mian Atiqur Rehman said on Sunday that increasing exports is impossible without removing unnecessary obstacles and securing government support.

Addressing a review meeting of the association here, he said organisations like SMEDA should provide financial and technical assistance for establishing carpet production centres in rural areas to increase production. “The 41st International Exhibition, scheduled for 2025, will be designed according to new trends, for which proposals will be solicited in advance,” he added.

The PCMEA Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejaz-ur-Rehman, senior leaders Usman Ashraf, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Akbar Malik, Saad-ur-Rehman, Faisal Saeed Khan, and others attended the meeting.

Mian Atiqur Rehman said, “Currently, our priority is to increase the exports of hand-made carpets. However, we are not producing at the desired level, and there are several reasons for this. To retain skilled artisans associated with this industry, we need to make it attractive, for which the government and relevant organisations must support us.”

He proposed the establishment of handmade carpet production centres in rural areas to increase the number of skilled artisans and provide employment opportunities for people at their doorsteps. The government should provide land for establishing these centres; we are ready to form joint ventures. He emphasised that hand-made carpet production involves various sectors, and projects should be initiated to bring all stakeholders under one umbrella, ensuring increased production.

Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed said that despite their best efforts to preserve the hand-made carpet industry, success is unlikely without government support. He emphasised the need to address issues related to the Torkham Border, State Bank, and FBR to enable industry stakeholders to wholeheartedly focus on boosting exports. Various proposals were discussed to resolve industry challenges, ensuring stakeholders can confidently increase exports with determination.