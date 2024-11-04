China-Pakistan school students visit Gwadar Port

GWADAR - The students and staff of the China-Pakistan Government Girls Middle School Faqeer Colony conducted an educational visit to Gwadar Port and its associated facilities.

The study visit included the Gwadar Free Zone, Gwadar Business Centre, Desalination Plant, greenhouse, and Gwadar Port Terminal.

Trip coordinator Naseem Baloch told Gwadar Pro that this educational experience was designed to enhance the students’ understanding of key economic and infrastructural developments in the region.

The main objective of the visit was to give students firsthand insights into the functioning and importance of Gwadar Port, a vital asset in Pakistan’s economy and a cornerstone of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

By exploring various facilities, students were able to connect their theoretical knowledge to practical applications in logistics, trade, and sustainable development.

The visit helps to expand the students’ perspectives, helping them grasp concepts of regional development, trade, and sustainability.

“By engaging with these significant sites, they could relate their academic studies to real-world scenarios, encouraging critical thinking about the role of infrastructure in economic growth and community development,” Naseem said.

“The study tour was organised by China Overseas Ports Holding Company, which frequently arranges such visits and invites local school students to gain firsthand knowledge of the successful projects being carried out between China and Pakistan,” he added.