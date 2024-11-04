CM Maryam Nawaz gifts car to visually impaired vlogger Muhammad Ali

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has honored the wishes of visually impaired vlogger Muhammad Ali by presenting him with a new car. During a heartfelt meeting, the Chief Minister personally handed the car keys to Muhammad Ali and assisted him in getting into the vehicle.

"Are you happy?" Maryam Nawaz asked, to which Muhammad Ali responded, "I am very happy."

Hafiz Muhammad Ali is not only a blind cricketer but also a notable Naat reciter. He provides expert commentary on cricket through Google, showcasing his skills in both Urdu and English after memorizing the Quran.

Utilizing Google Assistant, Muhammad Ali navigates his mobile phone, making him the first unique vlogger, YouTuber, cricketer, and commentator in the country with a visual impairment.

Ali's father works as a private driver in Karachi, and the distance from his family often leaves him feeling lonely. A few weeks prior to receiving the car, Muhammad Ali expressed his wish for a vehicle during a meeting with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

In response to his innocent request, the Chief Minister graciously fulfilled his desire. Expressing his gratitude, Muhammad Ali stated, "Maryam Nawaz Sharif truly has the heart of a mother; only a mother could show such empathy."

"I understand the realities of others, which is why I have been a supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) from day one," he added.

Accompanying Muhammad Ali during this significant moment were his father, Riyaz Hussain, brother Kamil Abbas, and friends, who shared in his joy.