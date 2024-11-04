Monday, November 04, 2024
CM Maryam Nawaz to leave for London on 5th

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is likely to visit London from Nov 5 for the treatment of throat infection.

CM official sources told APP that that the Punjab CM would leave for London on Nov 5, where she would get treatment from her personal physician.

She has been facing throat infection for a long time and she might get an operation for the infection, sources said. Maryam Nawaz’s London visit would be the first foreign visit after assuming office of chief minister. The Punjab CM would stay in London for a one week.

