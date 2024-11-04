COAS highlights global peace challenges at international peacekeeping conference

Chief of Army Staff Gen addressed evolving global threats to peace at the opening of the 28th Annual Conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centres (IAPTC), hosted for the first time in Pakistan at the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), NUST, Islamabad, from Nov 4-8, 2024.

In his keynote, Gen Munir underscored ongoing crises in regions like Kashmir and Palestine as reminders of the work still required for global peace.

The event included the inauguration of CIPS' new building, with international dignitaries, including UN Under-Secretary-General Jean Pierre Lacroix, in attendance. Lacroix lauded Pakistan’s significant contributions to UN peacekeeping efforts.