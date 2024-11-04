Combating smog: An urgent solution to save living creatures

Peshawar - As the sun sets behind a thick haze in the Kohi Sufaid Mountains of Khyber district, residents of Peshawar, who once enjoyed the fragrance of Gul e Dowadi, are now exposed to various environmental hazards, mostly caused by smog and air pollution.

This pervasive winter smog, primarily stemming from traffic emissions, brick kilns, and the burning of waste in open areas, has begun to have negative effects on human health and the ecosystem in Peshawar Valley.

In recent years, cities like Peshawar have witnessed a significant increase in air pollution levels due to massive traffic jams, brick kilns, and marble factories, particularly during the winter season.

PM 2.5 pollution can lead to severe respiratory issues, cardiovascular diseases, and stunted growth in children. Gulzar Rehman, former conservator of forests, stated, “PM 2.5 air pollution is a silent killer,” emphasizing the grave risks posed by smog.

“Many individuals are unaware of the long-term effects of smog, primarily caused by air pollution, until they become victims of asthma, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and heart complications,” he added.

“The primary contributors to this environmental problem are vehicular emissions, industrial discharges, brick kilns, and the burning of solid waste in the open,” he said.

The tragic story of Hosan Zadgai, a 65-year-old resident of Nowshera, exemplifies the grim reality of air and household pollution. She succumbed to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—an ailment primarily linked to air pollution—in a local hospital.

Hosan’s battle ended after being diagnosed with advanced COPD, a condition exacerbated by the increasingly hazardous smog that enveloped several areas of the country during the winter months.

“My mother collapsed suddenly while preparing breakfast,” recounted Shageef Bagum, Hosan’s daughter, in an interview with APP. “Despite the doctors’ best efforts over 16 days in various wards of Lady Reading Hospital, the pollution-induced COPD took her life.” Shageef’s heartbreak echoes the experiences of countless families facing similar tragedies.

According to Dr Sirzamin Khan, a senior chest specialist at Govt. Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital in Nowshera, COPD claims approximately 3.23 million lives annually. In Pakistan alone, he stated, “The mortality rates are alarmingly high, with 138.2 deaths per 100,000 males and 41.3 per 100,000 females attributed to COPD and related diseases.”

Dr Sirzamin highlighted that “the disease, characterized by severely restricted airflow and chronic respiratory issues, is fueled by environmental factors, including poor air quality.”

“The prevalence of COPD and asthma in developing nations like Pakistan stands at 2.1% and 4.3%, respectively,” he noted, adding, “Tobacco use and household pollution also remain significant contributors to these chronic conditions.”

“Ninety percent of COPD deaths in individuals under 70 occur in low- and middle-income countries where air pollution and smog are prevalent compared to developed nations,” Dr. Sirzamin Khan noted.

Millions of vehicle emissions contribute to the toxic air quality in cities like Peshawar, Dr. Khan said, advocating for urgent action, including stricter regulations on vehicle emissions and relocating polluting industries, such as brick kilns and stone crushing factories, away from populated areas.

“COPD is manageable but not curable,” he explained. “With early diagnosis and proper treatment, patients can live for years.

“Awareness about smog is crucial,” Dr Sirzamin Khan said, calling on media, civil society, and health advocates to regularly disseminate information about air pollution, smog, and its relationship with COPD.

“Public campaigns, educational initiatives, and community engagement are essential to drive positive change,” he added.

The experts stated that combating air pollution is not just a public health issue; it’s a moral imperative that requires everyone to play a positive role by planting canopy trees and ensuring the fitness of their vehicles.

They suggested implementing lockdowns in smog-hit areas, forming environmental clubs in schools and colleges, and launching short videos on social media to highlight the negative effects of smog on living creatures.

“We need to not only educate the community about the dangers of smog but also advocate for stricter enforcement of environmental laws. Increasing green spaces and promoting the use of renewable energy sources can help combat the rising levels of air pollution and smog in the country,” they concluded.