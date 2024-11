LAHORE - A husband and wife on Sunday were booked for torturing a 13-year-old domestic worker. According to police sources, the incident took place in Phase-VI of Defense C. Defense C police immediately arrived at the scene and registered a case against the suspects. A case was filed against Malik Waqar and his wife on the report of the victim’s aunt Khurshid Bibi. SP Cantt Owais Shafiq says that raids are being conducted by forming a team to arrest the accused.