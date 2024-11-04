Court reserves verdict on bail pleas for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

The Islamabad district and sessions court has reserved its verdict on bail applications for in six separate cases, and for his wife, Bushra Bibi, in one case.

The court announced that the decisions for all cases would be delivered together on November 18, when it will also hear further arguments. Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka presided over the hearing for the bail pleas. Bushra Bibi attended in person, accompanied by her legal team, including lawyer Salman Safdar.

During the proceedings, Judge Majoka questioned whether could appear via video link. Safdar responded, stating that such an appearance would require arrangements by the jail administration to ensure a stable connection.

The defense team highlighted that, although multiple individuals, including , Farah, and Shehzad, were named as accused in the case, only and Bushra Bibi had filed bail applications. The accusations against them include alleged fraud and submission of falsified receipts.

The court inquired about the current status of the investigation and asked the prosecution about evidence regarding the receipts in question. Expressing dissatisfaction with the police’s response, the judge also asked about the Election Commission’s stance in response to related inquiries.

Imran Khan’s lawyer pointed out technical issues with the video link, requesting that Bushra Bibi’s bail be addressed since she was present in court.

At one point, Bushra Bibi expressed her frustrations, stating that she was prepared to be taken into custody and had even brought essential items like blankets with her. Becoming emotional, she criticized the justice process, saying, "Our lawyers and others only waste time. Why doesn’t anyone realize that a detained person is still human? I don’t want to appear in court again if it only serves to bring injustice," she said tearfully.