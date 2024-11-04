Dengue cases rising in Pakistan, reports NIH

ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Health (NIH) has warned that dengue cases are rising in the country.

The report detailing nationwide dengue cases from January to October this year suggests that the total number of dengue cases across Pakistan has reached 15,997. Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

According to details, the number of dengue cases are on the rise with the report indicating that Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan have yet to share their dengue data with the federal government. However, the highest number of cases have emerged from Balochistan province, where 6,831 cases have been reported, though no fatalities have occurred there this year. In Punjab, 4,390 dengue cases have been recorded, with eight deaths, while in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, there have been 1,853 cases and two fatalities.

Islamabad reported 2,714 dengue cases with no fatalities. The cases in Azad Kashmir reached 171, and former FATA recorded 38 cases. No deaths have been reported in Azad Kashmir or Gilgit-Baltistan. The monthly data shows only 15 cases were reported in January, with numbers peaking in April with 2,310 cases and spiking again in September and October, with 3,455 and 5,205 cases respectively. The first dengue-related death had occurred in July, while September saw the highest fatalities, with seven deaths reported. In comparison, in 2023, Pakistan reported a total of 21,016 dengue cases and three fatalities.