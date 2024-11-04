Dengue cases surge in Rawalpindi as 104 new cases confirmed

Rawalpindi is grappling with a significant dengue outbreak, with at least 104 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed dengue cases in the city has now reached 5,162, leading to 16 fatalities. Currently, 260 patients are receiving treatment in local hospitals.

Health authorities have identified Potohar Town as the epicenter of the outbreak, prompting increased monitoring and response efforts.

A nationwide report from the National Institute of Health (NIH) highlights a growing concern across Pakistan, with total dengue cases reaching 15,997 and ten deaths reported nationwide from January 1 to October 26. Balochistan has been the hardest hit, recording 6,831 cases without any fatalities this year.

Punjab follows with 4,390 cases and eight deaths, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 1,853 cases and two fatalities. Data from Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan is still pending submission to the federal government.

Authorities continue to urge the public to take precautions and report any suspected dengue cases promptly to help curb the spread of the virus.