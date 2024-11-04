Education Minister aims for zero out-of-school children and 100% literacy by 2030

Under the leadership of Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, a meeting was held to discuss initiatives aimed at improving literacy in the province. Attendees included Secretary of Literacy Syed Haider Iqbal and DG Literacy Dr. Khurram Shahzad, focusing on enhancing the capabilities of non-formal schools among other key issues.

During the meeting, Minister Hayat emphasized the need for targeted strategies to address areas with low literacy rates, aiming to eliminate out-of-school children by 2030 and achieve a 100% literacy rate. He announced plans to provide tablets to non-formal schools in the near future.

The minister praised the ongoing skills program at 470 non-formal literacy centers and directed officials to expand the scope of skills education. The Secretary of Literacy revealed that a special app for adult literacy is in development, enabling adults to access education online. Plans were also discussed to collaborate with a cellular company to provide data for the app.

Minister Hayat urged for the swift launch and effective promotion of the app. Additionally, a training program for teachers at literacy centers was outlined, and he instructed that monthly themes be established for these centers.