Monday, November 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Education Minister aims for zero out-of-school children and 100% literacy by 2030

Education Minister aims for zero out-of-school children and 100% literacy by 2030
Web Desk
6:28 PM | November 04, 2024
National

Under the leadership of Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, a meeting was held to discuss initiatives aimed at improving literacy in the province. Attendees included Secretary of Literacy Syed Haider Iqbal and DG Literacy Dr. Khurram Shahzad, focusing on enhancing the capabilities of non-formal schools among other key issues.

During the meeting, Minister Hayat emphasized the need for targeted strategies to address areas with low literacy rates, aiming to eliminate out-of-school children by 2030 and achieve a 100% literacy rate. He announced plans to provide tablets to non-formal schools in the near future.

The minister praised the ongoing skills program at 470 non-formal literacy centers and directed officials to expand the scope of skills education. The Secretary of Literacy revealed that a special app for adult literacy is in development, enabling adults to access education online. Plans were also discussed to collaborate with a cellular company to provide data for the app.

PM Shahbaz Sharif leads PML-N parliamentary party meeting

Minister Hayat urged for the swift launch and effective promotion of the app. Additionally, a training program for teachers at literacy centers was outlined, and he instructed that monthly themes be established for these centers.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1730705983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024