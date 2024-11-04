Monday, November 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

First phase of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima concludes

First phase of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima concludes
Our Staff Reporter
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The first phase of the Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima concluded peacefully, amid effective security arrangements made by the Lahore police under the supervision of Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana. During the first phase of the Ijtima, police remained fully alert and fulfilled their duties effectively.  All police units demonstrated exceptional coordination and teamwork. A comprehensive traffic plan was developed to ensure smooth traffic flow, while the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit conducted efficient patrolling to secure the participants. Similarly, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and district administration continuously monitored all activities through surveillance cameras to ensure security and peace.  The CCPO praised the collaboration of ulema, participants, organizers, and line departments in maintaining security. He emphasized that all available resources were utilized to protect the lives and property of the public.

CM Maryam Nawaz to leave for London on 5th

Pickpockets arrested in Tablighi congregation

A 6-member gang of pickpockets was arrested in the Tablighi gathering in Raiwand area of Lahore. According to the police, the suspects were arrested during the blockade. Among the arrested group, five suspects belong to Peshawar while one belongs to Rawalpindi. According to the police, stolen mobile phones have been recovered from the arrested accused and a case has been registered against them.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1730705983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024