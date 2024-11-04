First phase of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima concludes

LAHORE - The first phase of the Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima concluded peacefully, amid effective security arrangements made by the Lahore police under the supervision of Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana. During the first phase of the Ijtima, police remained fully alert and fulfilled their duties effectively. All police units demonstrated exceptional coordination and teamwork. A comprehensive traffic plan was developed to ensure smooth traffic flow, while the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit conducted efficient patrolling to secure the participants. Similarly, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and district administration continuously monitored all activities through surveillance cameras to ensure security and peace. The CCPO praised the collaboration of ulema, participants, organizers, and line departments in maintaining security. He emphasized that all available resources were utilized to protect the lives and property of the public.

Pickpockets arrested in Tablighi congregation

A 6-member gang of pickpockets was arrested in the Tablighi gathering in Raiwand area of Lahore. According to the police, the suspects were arrested during the blockade. Among the arrested group, five suspects belong to Peshawar while one belongs to Rawalpindi. According to the police, stolen mobile phones have been recovered from the arrested accused and a case has been registered against them.