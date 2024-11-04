Monday, November 04, 2024
Food Authority destroys 2,560 litres of adulterated milk

Our Staff Reporter
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The fight against adulterated milk mafia has been intensified as crackdown is ongoing across the city, and during checking of 267 milk trucks, 14 were found with adulterated milk, while 253 milk trucks were cleared. According to the details, during the checking of 36,0000 liters of milk, 2560 liters of milk was destroyed and heavy fines were imposed. Following the order of the DG Food Authority, checking of milk suppliers is going on in provincial metropolis. Vehicles coming from Gajju Matah, Babu Sabu, Adda Plot, Thokar Niaz Baig, Ravi Bridge and Jallo Mor were checked, DG Food Authority, Asim Javed, said that 2,560 liters of milk was destroyed after the test failed. Experts believe that water in spoiled milk, powder mixture, reduced fat, use of adulterated milk can cause stomach, liver, intestinal diseases.

Our Staff Reporter

