Four kids electrocuted after live wire falls on them

TANK - Four children were electrocuted after a main Wapda transmission line fell on them. In Garmatho, four children were playing on a road when an electricity wire of Wapda fell on them, causing their instant death.

The relatives of the kids and people of the area took out a protest rally against the authorities concerned for their alleged negligence.

They claimed Wapda was repeatedly informed about the dangling main transmission line, but to no avail. They put the dead bodies on a road to record their protest.

They blocked roads and demanded action against those responsible for the death of their loved ones.

The demonstration caused long lines of vehicles on main road. With the demonstration, traffic and business activities came to a halt. Later, the demonstrators dispersed.