Four more matches decided in Premier Super Cricket League

LAHORE - Four more matches have been decided in the Premier Super Cricket League, with teams FBR, Expertise, Services, and Netsol defeating their rival teams. In the first match at Model Town Cricket Ground, FBR secured a thrilling 1-run win over Atlas Honda. Chasing a target of 140 runs, Atlas Honda were bowled out for 139. In the second match at the same venue, Expertise win against Pakistan Airport Authority by 7 wickets. Airport Authority set a target of 136 runs, but Expertise chased it down, losing only 3 wickets. In the third match, Services defeated United Brothers by 9 wickets. United Brothers chased the target of 168 runs, losing only one wicket. In the fourth match, Netsol achieved a victory over NovaMed XI by 59 runs. Netsol set a target of 167 runs, while NovaMed XI could score only 108.