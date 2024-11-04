Government Inaction

The United Nations’ 2024 Monsoon Summary reveals the Pakistani government’s weak response to natural disasters. This year’s monsoon rains led to 368 deaths and 668 injuries, underscoring the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) inadequate planning.

The 2024 floods destroyed 58,199 homes and displaced approximately 600,000 people. Yet, the government provided only 623 ration bags—a response that pales in comparison to the scale of the disaster.

This lack of preparedness highlights Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change. The nation must improve its disaster response and climate adaptation strategies. Without substantial policy revisions, Pakistan remains unprepared for the growing challenges posed by extreme weather events.

SAJJAD ALI MEMON,

Islamabad.