Governor Kundi concerned over non-release of funds to local govt dept

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi, criticised the provincial government’s failure to provide funding to a local government department, labeling it an undemocratic approach.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Ejaz Surani, the elected Nazim from Bannu, who briefed the governor on the challenges faced by local representatives.

Governor Kundi emphasised that local governments are the “nurseries of democracy,” highlighting a disconnect between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) claims of empowering grassroots governance and the provincial administration’s actual behavior toward local bodies and their representatives.

In response to Surani’s concerns regarding issues related to federal departments, Kundi instructed the relevant authorities to address these matters promptly.

Meanwhile, the Provincial General Secretary of the All Pakistan Central Muslim League, Atiqur Rehman Chauhan, called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to discuss the province’s political situation.

Governor Kundi emphasized that the resolution of issues can only be achieved through dialogue, asserting that confrontation and violence are not solutions. He stressed the importance of political parties uniting on a single platform despite their ideological differences, stating that this unity is crucial for the welfare of the province’s citizens.

During the meeting, Chauhan briefed the Governor on the political and welfare activities of the All Pakistan Central Muslim League and extended an invitation for him to visit the party’s central office. Similarly, Shoaib Alam Khan, the Provincial Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with his son, Hassam Khan, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. The discussion focused on the national political landscape and specific issues facing the Mardan district.

Shoaib Alam Khan informed the governor about the challenges faced by PPP workers in Mardan.

Provincial Coordination Secretary and Vice Chairman of the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Wazir, was also present at the meeting.

Wrestler Athar calls on KP Governor

Pakistani wrestler Athar Zahid achieved a remarkable milestone by defeating Indian wrestler Singham Dubey at the International Wrestling Championship held in Kathmandu, Nepal. Following this significant victory, he paid a visit to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Governor’s House on Sunday.

This victory not only secured him the prestigious title of World Champion but also highlighted his dedication and talent on an international stage. Governor Kundi congratulated Zahid warmly, commending him for his hard work, determination, and skill. He emphasized how Zahid’s success brings honor to Pakistan, serving as a source of pride for the nation.

During their meeting, Governor Kundi reiterated his commitment to supporting athletes. He pointed to recent sponsorship initiatives that benefited a female squash player, a junior champion, and boxing athletes through Zokori Group Industries and OGDC. Kundi assured Zahid that similar support would be extended to wrestlers, reinforcing the government’s dedication to fostering athletic talent.

Kundi described Athar Zahid’s victory as an exemplary achievement for the youth, suggesting that it opens new avenues for promoting sports in the country. This sentiment resonates deeply, as Zahid’s success serves as an inspiration for young athletes aspiring to follow in his footsteps.

In response, Zahid expressed his gratitude to the Governor for his encouragement, attributing his success to the prayers of his parents and his own relentless efforts. He pledged to continue striving to elevate Pakistan’s name in the world of sports, highlighting a personal commitment to excellence.

During their discussion, Zahid shared memorable moments from the championship and recounted his experiences of victory, receiving further encouragement from Governor Kundi. The Governor, recognizing the significance of Zahid’s achievements, wished him continued success in future competitions, fostering a spirit of motivation that resonates beyond the wrestling mat.