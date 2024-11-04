Monday, November 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt allocates Rs3.43b for model bazaars expansion in 13 Punjab cities

PMBMC CEO Naveed Rafat Ahmad says initiative aims at providing essential goods at rates lower than the market

Our Staff Reporter
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Planning & Development Board has approved an allocation of Rs3.433 billion to establish Model Bazaars in 13 cities across the province, with a final green light pending from the Provincial Cabinet. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed that the summary be placed before the cabinet to expedite the release of funds and meet the targeted construction timeline.

Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC) CEO Naveed Rafat Ahmad said the initiative aims at providing essential goods at rates lower than the market while also establishing a secure and accessible platform for small businesses. He said Punjab already hosts 36 model bazaars in 24 districts, including 10 in Lahore, which provide a clean, organised shopping environment with basic daily necessities often priced below government-notified rates.

He said model bazaars have emerged as hubs for entrepreneurship, where aspiring business owners can set up stalls with minimal investment. For just Rs10,000, vendors receive free electricity, parking, security and sanitation services, with a nominal monthly rent averaging Rs7,500. This supportive infrastructure has made these bazaars a popular choice for small business owners seeking affordable and sustainable growth opportunities.

Lahore chokes under hazardous smog: Emergency restrictions imposed as AQI soars

Naveed Rafaqt said initially, the PMBMC requested Rs2.5 billion to develop bazaars in ten cities. However, after a detailed review, the scope of the project was expanded to include 13 cities, increasing the budget to Rs3.433 billion. The new cities designated for Model Bazaars include Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Narowal, Chiniot, Sharaqpur, Jhelum, Wazirabad, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bhalwal, Pattoki, Jaranwala, and Chunian.

He said MNA Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, chairman of the PMBMC, played a critical role in garnering government support for the project. Ahmad noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s directive to establish these bazaars in underserved districts demonstrates her commitment to public welfare and economic relief.

The Board of Revenue (BOR) has already transferred the necessary land for these bazaars at no cost, which will help speed up the construction process. Once funds are released, the PMBMC anticipates that the bazaars will be fully operational by June 2025. This expansion will provide essential goods at prices below the DC rates, offering significant relief to consumers amid high inflation. It will also serve as a valuable resource for urban and rural communities alike, improving public access to affordable essentials and supporting economic resilience.

Multiple children injured in Israeli shelling of hospital in northern Gaza

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1730680242.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024