Govt allocates Rs3.43b for model bazaars expansion in 13 Punjab cities

LAHORE - The Punjab Planning & Development Board has approved an allocation of Rs3.433 billion to establish Model Bazaars in 13 cities across the province, with a final green light pending from the Provincial Cabinet. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed that the summary be placed before the cabinet to expedite the release of funds and meet the targeted construction timeline.

Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC) CEO Naveed Rafat Ahmad said the initiative aims at providing essential goods at rates lower than the market while also establishing a secure and accessible platform for small businesses. He said Punjab already hosts 36 model bazaars in 24 districts, including 10 in Lahore, which provide a clean, organised shopping environment with basic daily necessities often priced below government-notified rates.

He said model bazaars have emerged as hubs for entrepreneurship, where aspiring business owners can set up stalls with minimal investment. For just Rs10,000, vendors receive free electricity, parking, security and sanitation services, with a nominal monthly rent averaging Rs7,500. This supportive infrastructure has made these bazaars a popular choice for small business owners seeking affordable and sustainable growth opportunities.

Naveed Rafaqt said initially, the PMBMC requested Rs2.5 billion to develop bazaars in ten cities. However, after a detailed review, the scope of the project was expanded to include 13 cities, increasing the budget to Rs3.433 billion. The new cities designated for Model Bazaars include Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Narowal, Chiniot, Sharaqpur, Jhelum, Wazirabad, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bhalwal, Pattoki, Jaranwala, and Chunian.

He said MNA Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, chairman of the PMBMC, played a critical role in garnering government support for the project. Ahmad noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s directive to establish these bazaars in underserved districts demonstrates her commitment to public welfare and economic relief.

The Board of Revenue (BOR) has already transferred the necessary land for these bazaars at no cost, which will help speed up the construction process. Once funds are released, the PMBMC anticipates that the bazaars will be fully operational by June 2025. This expansion will provide essential goods at prices below the DC rates, offering significant relief to consumers amid high inflation. It will also serve as a valuable resource for urban and rural communities alike, improving public access to affordable essentials and supporting economic resilience.