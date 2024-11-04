HEC awards 200 scholarships to Sri Lankan students

ISLAMABAD/COLOMBO - Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has awarded 200 fully and partially funded scholarships to the 6th batch of Sri Lankan students under the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship Programme. Around 500 Sri Lankan students, apart from these awardees, are already pursuing their undergraduate, MS and PhD studies in leading universities in Pakistan. In this connection, HEC in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission, Colombo held a ceremony for the newly selected students in Colombo. General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defense Staff was the chief guest. High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. (R) Faheem Ul Aziz also graced the occasion, said a press release received here. Speaking on behalf of the Chairman HEC, the Project Director, Pakistan Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme, Jehanzeb Khan congratulated the Sri Lankan students and briefed the participants about various aspects of the scholarship programme.

He highlighted the importance of education in bringing regional economic stability and enhancing collaboration between the two friendly countries.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner said that awarding these scholarships to Sri Lankan students is yet another testament to the excellent brotherly relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He urged the students to embrace this opportunity with determination and resilience.

“As you pursue your studies, remember that you are ambassadors of your country and culture. Engage with your peers, share your experiences, and be a bridge between our two nations. The knowledge and understanding you gain will be invaluable as we work together to address the challenges we face in the ever-changing world.”

The ceremony was attended by prominent personalities from various walks of life including businessmen, academicians, parents of the awardee students, and government officials.