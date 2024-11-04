House loan beneficiaries greeted

SIALKOT - Members of the Provincial Assembly Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Faisal Ikram Chaudhary, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and Rana Arif Harnah have congratulated people who received interest-free loans for the construction of houses from the Chief Minister of Punjab. Speaking at a ceremony for the beneficiaries, they said that under Apna Ghar, their dream of own home will become true and the Chief Minister has fulfilled her promise in days. They said that the PML-N government also has a manifesto and is making an effort to make every Pakistani have the blessing of their own home. “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif along with their team are working day and night to achieve this great goal and the introduction of interest-free loans will be an important milestone,” they added. Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Anam Babar was also present on this occasion.

It should be noted that 1520 eligible citizens of Sialkot district had submitted applications for obtaining interest-free loans of Rs1.5million for ‘Apna Chhat, Apna Ghar Program’ and on 5th October, the list of 212 lucky winners was compiled as per Sialkot quota through a digital draw.

Now the disbursement of the first installment to the applicants through bank accounts has started and the process will continue.