Hyderabad SSP inaugurates two-day free eye camp

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Host Lions Club in collaboration with district police Hyderabad organized a two-day free Eye Camp here at the Police headquarters on Sunday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali inaugurated a free eye camp in which over 600 patients will be operated. SSP met with office bearers of Lions Club Hyderabad, Governor Lions Club International district governors and office bearers and visited all departments of Lions Club. He inquired the health of patients, visited OPD and lauded the efforts of organizers of the eye camp to ensure the availability of food, medicines, surgery and other facilities. The President Hyderabad Chamber of small traders and small Industry ( HCSTSI) Muhammad Saleem Memon, President Lions club Ashfaq Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary Asif Memon, District Governer Irfan Nathani. Camp Chairman Dr. Iqbal Haroon and other members were also present. SSP Hyderabad on the occasion said that it was a matter of pride that he had arrived in the camp. “I had no idea that facilities like private hospitals were being provided in the eye camp and follow-up was being taken after the surgeries of patients while it was not usually taken in eye camps”, he added. He felicitated all members of the camp and assured every possible support by the police department in this regard.