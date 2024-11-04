Hyderabad stun Lahore Whites on third day of Quaid Trophy

LAHORE - Hyderabad stunned Lahore Whites with a six-wicket victory on the third day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Islamabad, thanks to a remarkable 10-wicket performance from former Test fast bowler Bilawal Bhatti. He followed his first innings haul of four wickets with a stellar six for 42, helping Lahore Whites, who resumed the day at 162 for five, to a total of 203. Chasing 131 for their second consecutive win, Hyderabad reached the target with Muhammad Sadam leading the scoring with 48 runs. In other matches, Rawalpindi secured their first win of the tournament, defeating Azad Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 144 runs. Meanwhile, FATA triumphed over Dera Murad Jamali by an innings and 129 runs, with Sameen Gul taking five for 59. Karachi Whites claimed a three-wicket victory against Multan, aided by solid contributions from several players.