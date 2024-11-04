ICT admin crackdown on price gouging: vendors fined, wholesaler arrested

ISLAMABAD - Following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the district administration officials were stepping up efforts to control rising food costs, targeting vendors charging above government-set prices. In this regard, Magistrate Saddar Zone, Mir Yamin led a price check operation in the G-15 area, the 26 No. Chungi, and adjacent areas to monitor the grocery pricing. During the operation, Magistrate Saddar Zone oversaw inspections across markets and grocery stores to ensure vendors followed official rates for vegetables and fruits. The operation aimed to prevent overcharging and to help keep essential food items within reach for citizens. During the checks, he fined several vendors who were selling food, vegetables, and fruits above the government’s rate list. In a significant move, one wholesaler selling items at inflated rates was arrested and transferred to the police station in Tarnol, where further legal action will follow. Talking to APP, Magistrate Mir Yamin said, “The district administration teams are continuously conducting operation against the price gougers to ensure affordable food access for all citizens.”