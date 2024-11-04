Investment boost from Qatar signals bright future for Pakistan

Sialkot - Former Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Sohail Khawar Mir, stated that the recent agreement to promote investment and the export of skilled workers from Pakistan to Qatar, made during the Prime Minister’s visit, is undoubtedly one of the most significant developments for the Pakistani economy. Reports indicate that Qatar will invest $3 billion in Pakistan, and a delegation of Qatari businessmen is expected to visit the country soon. Additionally, total investment from Saudi Arabia has reached $2.8 billion, which is expected to help restore the economy. As remittances rise and inflation decreases, foreign investors are likely to show increased interest in Pakistan, leading to greater economic prosperity and job creation. Investment agreements such as these hold great promise for the country’s economic future. Also present at this occasion were Khawaja Ziaullah, President of the Democratic Group of the Sialkot Chamber, Syed Amjad Shah, and Tahir Shafiq Mughal.