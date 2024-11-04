Monday, November 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Islamabad Police elevate officers to higher ranks

NEWS WIRE
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Approved by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have announced the promotion of a total of 240 officers to higher positions following a recent meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) chaired by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer.

 The promotions were made consequent upon the recommendations of the DPC in its meeting held at the Central Police Office.

A public relations officer told APP that the promotion board convened to address vacancies for the ranks of Head Constable, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Sub-Inspector, and Inspector. 

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1730611329.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024