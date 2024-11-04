JCP to convene on appointment of Supreme Court Judges

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is scheduled to meet this Tuesday to discuss the nomination of judges for Supreme Court constitutional benches.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has called the session for 2:00 pm, with senior judges, lawmakers, and legal representatives set to attend.

The meeting follows recent changes under Article 191A, introduced by the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which expanded JCP membership to include four parliamentary representatives.

The session aims to address crucial judicial appointments as the commission’s role in Pakistan’s judiciary continues to evolve.