Monday, November 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

JCP to convene on appointment of Supreme Court Judges

JCP to convene on appointment of Supreme Court Judges
Web Desk
4:27 PM | November 04, 2024
National

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is scheduled to meet this Tuesday to discuss the nomination of judges for Supreme Court constitutional benches.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has called the session for 2:00 pm, with senior judges, lawmakers, and legal representatives set to attend.

The meeting follows recent changes under Article 191A, introduced by the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which expanded JCP membership to include four parliamentary representatives.

The session aims to address crucial judicial appointments as the commission’s role in Pakistan’s judiciary continues to evolve.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1730705983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024