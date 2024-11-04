Monday, November 04, 2024
Kasur Police solve blind murder case, arrest main suspects

Muhammad Ashraf Mehar
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Kasur  -   Acting under the directives of DPO Muhammad Isa Khan, the City Chunnian police have solved a month-and-a-half-old blind murder case. The main suspect, Allah Rakhah, alias Soni, and accomplice Rubina Kausar, were arrested, with over 10 kilograms of cannabis and a pistol recovered during the operation. Jan Muhammad was found murdered on September 17 in the Canada Colony area of Chunnian. Under SHO Muhammad Faiz Tahir’s leadership, a special team used modern technology to trace Rubina Kausar, the victim’s mistress. Rubina admitted she, along with Allah Rakhah and Akhtar Javed, planned to seize the victim’s property. On the night of the murder, Rubina lured the victim, and Allah Rakhah and Akhtar Javed killed him while engaged in inappropriate activities. DPO Khan praised the City Chunnian police for their swift and effective investigation, which has now led to further inquiries.

Muhammad Ashraf Mehar

