Kim Kardashian set to showcase acting skills in upcoming TV series ‘All’s Fair’

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian garnered the attention of fans during her recent appearance on the sets of her upcoming television show All’s Fair. As reported by Daily Mail, the Skims founder appeared on the sets of her new web series on November 1, 2024. Noticeably, Kim covered her dress with a grey coat, keeping her outfit hidden from the cameras. However, the mother-of-four was photographed showcasing her natural-looking makeup and hairstyle, apparently styled for her shooting scenes. To elevate her look, the businesswoman-turned-actress opted for minimal jewellery for shooting. It is important to note that Kim is all set to showcase her acting skills in her forthcoming legal drama. Reportedly, the show is directed by renowned filmmaker Ryan Murphy and produced by Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, and Richard Levine. However, the series is co-produced by Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner. The 44-year-old socialite will be seen sharing the screens alongside big names in Hollywood including Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, and Teyana Taylor. As reported by Variety magazine, the model and actor, Matthew Noszka joined the cast in September 2024. However, the drama’s plot remains under wraps. Kim Kardashian has recently caught the attention of fans by wearing Princess Diana’s vintage necklace during an event in Los Angeles. On November 2, the 44-year-old socialite turned heads by marking a stunning appearance at the 2024 LACMA Art and Film Gala in the City of Angeles. In the meanwhile, for the star-studded event, Kim donned a white gown which she paired with a matching coat. To accessorised her look the businesswoman chose to wear the late Princess of Wales’s iconic Attallah cross and diamond pendant for the art gala. For the unversed, the historical jewellery was originally worn by the Princess during her striking presence at a 1987 charity show. It is pertinent to mention that the event was co-chaired by renowned actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow.

During the prestigious event, the film industry paid tribute to filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and renowned sculptor Simone Leigh, honouring their exceptional talents and contributions to the arts. The annual event raises funds to support LACMA’s mission, including exhibitions, educational programs, and initiatives connecting art and film. Kim was also accompanied by other big names in Hollywood including Blake Lively, Vittoria Ceretti, Andrew Garfield, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, Sofia Richie Grainge, Elliot Grainge and Richard Hilton.