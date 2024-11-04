KMC is authorised to take action against illegal construction: Mayor

KARACHI - Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has announced that action will be taken against illegal constructions in slum areas. The mayor made this announcement while presiding over a meeting of the Katchi Abadis Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) at his office.

He said that the KMC was authorised to stop illegal constructions, impose fines, and demolish unauthorised structures under the Sindh Local Government Act.

He said orders had been issued for action against illegal constructions in Hasrat Mohani Colony, Mehmoodabad Nala, and Ghousia Colony.

He stated that constructing multi-story buildings, petrol pumps, and CNG stations in slum areas is prohibited, and immediate action should be taken against illegal constructions in these areas.

The public is advised not to engage in any illegal activities; otherwise, they will be responsible for their own losses if they participate in unauthorised construction, leasing, or related matters, he added.

He warned KMC employees if found involved in illegal activities would face anti-corruption cases and dismissal from services.

The mayor directed that maps of KMC’s 202 katchi abadis should be published on the KMC website.

He emphasised that public property is for public use, and all related procedures should be transparent. Any construction on drains is illegal and should be stopped immediately, he added.