KP House suffers major losses, reveals joint report

INP
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  A joint report by the Communications and Works Department has revealed major losses incurred at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad. The report indicates that furniture worth Rs 10 lakh, digital video recorders, cameras, and laptops valued at Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 6 lakh in cash are missing.

Additionally, licensed arms, mobile phones, and other items worth Rs 64 lakh have vanished. Cash totaling over Rs 16 lakh belonging to MPAs and police personnel is also unaccounted for, along with several important belongings of the Chief Minister.

The report estimates that renovating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House will cost Rs 96.93 lakh. It is important to note that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed different blocks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in the capital city.

