Legal Integrity

The recent recovery of Intezar Hussain Panjutha, Imran Khan’s lawyer after months of disappearance shines an unsettling light on state transparency and its treatment of legal professionals. That a high-profile lawyer, involved in such a prominent case, could simply vanish for three months—and then be recovered just as proceedings became urgent—suggests that authorities, at the very least, had some knowledge of his whereabouts. Their inability or unwillingness to secure his release sooner raises questions about accountability and effectiveness in upholding basic legal protections.

Pakistan’s legal fraternity’s response to this incident goes beyond mere political partisanship. These professionals highlight a foundational issue: the right of every individual to adequate representation, regardless of the accusations they face. Lawyers are integral to the legal process and must be able to carry out their duties without fear of retaliation. In this case, criticisms from lawyers are not a defence of a specific political party or individual but of the integrity of the judicial process itself.

If the abduction of lawyers becomes an accepted tactic, it sets a dangerous precedent that could impact not just the legal community but all citizens. Such a pattern could lead to a scenario where anyone associated with a controversial case becomes vulnerable, thereby undermining public trust in Pakistan’s legal system. The government needs to clarify its stance on protecting legal professionals and ensure that such actions are not tolerated.

In a time when Pakistan faces heightened political polarisation, maintaining respect for due process is paramount. It is essential for the government to demonstrate its commitment to a fair legal framework—one where the role of a lawyer is respected and preserved, irrespective of the client’s profile or the nature of the case.