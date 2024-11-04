LESCO detects 149,275 power pilferers in 400 days

Lahore - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 149,275 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 400 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 139,822 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 43,149 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 159,939,354 detection units worth Rs 5,890,061,028 to all the power pilferers.

Meawhile, The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 2.003 million from 91 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

The spokesman told that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 40,000 from 15 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 76,000 from 32 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 69,000 from 21 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 4,000 from 02 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 23,000 from 22 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 6,000 from 03 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 2,000 from 03 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 26,000 from 16 defaulters in Kasur Circle.