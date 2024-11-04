Monday, November 04, 2024
Lightning kills 13 children at Uganda refugee camp

November 04, 2024
PALABEK   -   A lighting strike at a refugee camp in Uganda has killed 13 children and one adult, police say. They say the victims were attending a church service on Saturday evening when the lightning struck. Another 34 people were injured. The incident occurred at Palabek Refugee Settlement in the north-west of the country. The area has recently seen heavy rains with thunder and lightning. Kituuma Rusoke, spokesperson for Uganda Police, told BBC News that the adult killed on Saturday was 21 years old. Mr Rusoke did not reveal the exact ages of the children who died. Palabek Refugee Settlement is home to more than 80,000 refugees and asylum seekers, according to the UN’s refugee agency. Many are from neighbouring South Sudan. Four years ago, lightning killed 10 children in the city of Arua, also in north-western Uganda. The children were struck while taking a break from a game of football.

