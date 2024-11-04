Livestock Card registration in Faisalabad to start from 5th

FAISALABAD - The Livestock Department will commence registration of cattle farmers from November 5 for issuance of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Livestock Cards. Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said that livestock department would create awareness among cattle farmers through “Kissan Lao Bethak”, “School Focus Program”, Mobile Veterinary Dispensary” and “Mobile Training School Bus” about benefits of livestock cards. He said that facilitation desks had also been established in all veterinary hospitals and dispensaries for providing guidance and help to the livestock farmers. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had launched a revolutionary program for livestock under which cattle farmers could get interest-free loans from Rs135,000 to Rs270,000 for five months. He said that Punjab residents were eligible for the livestock card scheme. They should apply for this scheme through their active mobile phone SIM by sending a message to 8070. He said that the loan facility would be provided for 5 to 10 calves.

Dolphin squad arrested 15 POs among 121 ‘criminals’ in October

The Dolphin squad arrested 121 alleged criminals including 15 proclaimed offenders (POs), 20 court absconders and 37 dacoits/robbers from different areas of Faisalabad during October 2024. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the Dolphin force also arrested 99 illicit weapon-holders, 151 drug-traffickers, 13 doing wheelie, 5 kite-sellers and eight firework sellers during the last month. The Dolphin force also impounded 254 motorcycles and other vehicles on using fake number-plates whereas 68 stolen vehicles were also recovered. The Dolphin squad also provided necessary help to 45 people traveling on different roads in addition to reuniting two lost children with their families during this period, he added.