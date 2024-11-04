Monday, November 04, 2024
LUH doctor’s office ransacked, colleague attacked

Our Staff Reporter
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A residential medical officer (RMO) of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) was assaulted and an office ransacked by some miscreants in the hospital. Market police have lodged a case under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 against them on the victim’s complaint. Those booked were said to be activists of a student wing of the ruling party. The case was lodged against six nominated accused, including Salman, Ameen, Nawab Chandio, Faizan Memon, Saeed Sheikh and Sarfaraz on the complaint of Dr Saleem Akhtar Bhatti vide FIR under sections 6/7 of ATA 1997. The complainant RNO said that at 2am on Oct 31, the accused trespassed into his office and ransacked it. He said they damaged the motorbike of Dr Mubashir, another RMO, and also attempted to killing him. He said the accused were carrying iron rods and bamboo sticks in their hands to cause panic among general public in the hospital. Dr Bhatti said the accused wanted to get some patient admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU). When they were told that beds in the ICU were already occupied, they got provoked and threatened to burn the hospital. But when the security staff of the hospital rushed to the spot, the miscreants fled.

Our Staff Reporter

