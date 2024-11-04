Minister inspects work on Pajagai Park

Peshawar - Provincial Local Government Minister Arshad Ayub Khan has stated that provision of all missing facilities at public parks will be ensured on an urgent basis to offer maximum recreational opportunities to the people.

He announced that necessary work on enhancing recreational facilities at Pajagai Park has been completed to provide a refreshed environment for local residents. This was shared during his visit to the park alongside Secretary Local Council Board Wahid-ur-Rehman and TMO Azhar Ali Shah.

The minister urged families to take their children to the newly renovated park for recreational activities. He emphasized that a visit to a recreational park can offer a much-needed energy boost amid busy routines. Additionally, he noted that jogging and engaging in various games at the park can help maintain good health.

During his visit, he inspected the final-stage work at Pajagai Park and issued essential instructions. He also directed authorities to focus on providing more recreational opportunities within the park.