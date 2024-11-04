Monday, November 04, 2024
Moldovans vote in tense election on EU future

November 04, 2024
CHISINAU   -   Moldovans were voting on Sunday in a tense presidential election runoff that could decide whether the ex-Soviet country continues on a pro-European path or tilts back toward Russia’s influence. The election in the small nation sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and the EU is taking place amid fears of Russian interference, and just two weeks after a referendum on joining the European Union passed by a razor-thin margin. Pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu scored 42.5 percent of the vote in the first round of the presidential election two weeks ago. Alexandr Stoianoglo, supported by the pro-Russian Socialists and who was fired as prosecutor general by Sandu last year, received 26 percent.

