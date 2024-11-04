Monday, November 04, 2024
Multiple children injured in Israeli shelling of hospital in northern Gaza

Anadolu
10:37 AM | November 04, 2024
Several Palestinian children were injured Sunday in Israeli artillery shelling targeting Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

The hospital’s director, Hussam Abu Safiya, said Israeli artillery targeted the hospital’s facilities, including the pediatric ward and nursery, leaving multiple children injured, including one in critical condition.

"Israeli artillery shells are falling on us from all directions, and drone aircraft are firing on anyone who moves,” Abu Safiya said.

"We are experiencing a genocide inside the hospital."

He noted that the hospital is treating 120 injured people, including 19 children and four newborns, and the intensive care unit is full of cases.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Lahore chokes under hazardous smog: Emergency restrictions imposed as AQI soars

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

