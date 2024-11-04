The has passed an amendment bill extending the tenure of service chiefs from three to five years, aiming to ensure continuity and stability in national policies.

The previous three-year term often hindered long-term policy implementation, with frequent leadership transitions affecting ongoing initiatives. The new five-year term is expected to promote sustained governance.

In a parallel development, the Supreme Court has increased its number of judges from 17 to 34, a move expected to boost efficiency and improve public access to justice.

These adjustments signal an enhanced framework for both governance and the judiciary in Pakistan.