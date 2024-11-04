Monday, November 04, 2024
NA extends service chiefs' tenure to five years; SC expands judge count

Web Desk
8:50 PM | November 04, 2024
National

The National Assembly has passed an amendment bill extending the tenure of service chiefs from three to five years, aiming to ensure continuity and stability in national policies.

The previous three-year term often hindered long-term policy implementation, with frequent leadership transitions affecting ongoing initiatives. The new five-year term is expected to promote sustained governance.

In a parallel development, the Supreme Court has increased its number of judges from 17 to 34, a move expected to boost efficiency and improve public access to justice.

These adjustments signal an enhanced framework for both governance and the judiciary in Pakistan.

