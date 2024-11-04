Nanga Pir Bagh a must-visit destination in Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - Nanga Pir Bagh’ s breathtaking beauty, coupled with its tranquil atmosphere makes it an ideal destination for travelers seeking relaxation where its picturesque spot inviting visitors to unwind amidst nature’s splendor, providing a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. “Nestled in the heart of Azad Kashmir, Nanga Pir Bagh is rapidly gaining popularity among tourists seeking serenity,” said a report aired by PTV news channel. Minister of Sports, Culture & Youth Affairs of Azad Government State of Jammu & Kashmir, Asim Shareef Butt, announced that the government was organizing cultural festivals, drawing large crowds and hosting district-level sports tournaments to promote community engagement and celebrate the region’s rich heritage. Minister Asim Shareef Butt expressed his delight over Nanga Pir’ s increasing popularity and invited tourists to explore its breathtaking beauty. “This enchanting spot is known for its picturesque landscapes, magical bushes, and scented breeze, making it an unforgettable experience for visitors,” he added. Locals in Azad Kashmir enthusiastically urged citizens and abroad tourists to discover the allure of Nanga Pir Bagh, the region’s emerging destination. “Nanga Pir Bagh is a hidden gem waiting to be explored,” said Muhammad Akram, a local resident. “Its breathtaking landscapes, serene atmosphere and warm hospitality make it an ideal getaway for nature lovers and adventure seekers,” he added. Another local, Shamim Akhtar, said, “We are thrilled to see tourists taking interest in our beautiful valley.” “We invite everyone to experience the magic of Nanga Pir Bagh and explore its uncharted trails, scenic vistas and cultural heritage,” said an official of forest department. “We loved our visit to Nanga Pir Bagh, but faced difficulties due to poor road conditions. Hope to see improvements soon.” a foreign tourist while enjoying 3rd Nanga Pir festival. To sustain tourism growth, the forest department should focus on reforestation and conservation efforts, an environmental expert Dr Hassan said. “Upgrading road infrastructure and developing eco-friendly facilities will further enhance Nanga Pir Bagh’ s tourist potential,” a tourist guide Ahmed said. “Implementing sustainable tourism practices will ensure Nanga Pir Bagh’ s natural beauty is preserved for future generations” said Dr. Khan, Conservationist. “Vloggers are also being encouraged to visit Nanga Pir, a breathtaking destination in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan. This enchanting spot is known for its picturesque landscapes, magical bushes, and scented breeze, making it an unforgettable experience for visitors,” he added.