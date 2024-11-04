“Never say die” is more than just a slogan, idiom, or cliché; it embodies a resilient mindset. Those with this attitude remain undeterred by challenges and setbacks; they refuse to be discouraged by obstacles. These three simple words—“never say die”—unleash a flood of hope. It’s a reminder that no matter how daunting a problem may seem, it, too, shall pass.

People with a “never give up” mindset are inherently hopeful, filled with positivity and drive. They have an internal reservoir of optimism, generating an almost boundless energy to persevere.

The phrase likely originates from Shakespeare’s *The Merchant of Venice*, and it became more widely recognised with the 1939 film *Never Say Die*, starring Bob Hope, which popularised the expression. This phrase was echoed decades later in the 1985 film *The Goonies*, where a character famously declares, “Goonies never say die.”

Throughout my career in supervisory roles, I’ve encouraged colleagues who exhibit ambition. A life or career without ambition lacks purpose, and the drive to achieve ambitious goals should be a constant pursuit for all professionals, especially young, aspiring leaders. They should be motivated to excel in all aspects of their work.

The fear of failure must be relegated to the depths of memory. The greatest fear should be the fear of being afraid. Failure should be seen as a stepping stone, the first rung on the ladder of success. Trying and failing is far better than failing without trying. It’s okay to experience setbacks; the pursuit of progress must remain relentless, regardless of the milestones achieved. A career isn’t a destination—it’s a journey with no finish line. As T.S. Eliot wisely observed, reaching the end of something often marks the beginning of something new. Each achievement should open up new horizons, new goals, and fresh opportunities. Faith is the anchor that sustains a “never say die” attitude.

As an anonymous saying goes, “A strong person is not one who doesn’t cry. A strong person is one who briefly sheds tears, then picks up the sword and fights again.” Consistency and resilience are key to sustaining this outlook.

Excellence is a mindset, and shortcuts do not lead to it. Every career-driven individual must be willing to work tirelessly, day in and day out. Each success should be seen as a temporary pit stop, like those in a Formula 1 race, where the team quickly changes tires, oil, and gears. Similarly, in one’s career, pauses should be used to rethink, retool, and realign for the next objective. There’s no room for complacency.

Two colleagues come to mind, whom I encouraged to improve their skills, particularly in mastering the English language. While both displayed a “never say die” attitude, they differed in approach. For privacy, let’s call them KM and AM.

KM pursued English classes at a cultural centre, even though he lived on the city’s outskirts. With classes starting early, KM made the commitment to wake at 5 a.m. each day, attend classes, and still make it to work—where his tasks awaited completion. KM’s disciplined focus paid off as he achieved fluency over 18 months, completing seven proficiency levels in both spoken and written English. He gained significant career advantages and even represented the institution internationally.

AM, however, took a different path. While he acknowledged the importance of improving his skills, his commitment wavered. Instead of formal lessons, he remained caught in a cycle of jealousy, frustration, and ego, leading to conflicts with colleagues and diminishing his potential. Unlike KM, who stayed focused on his own progress, AM’s self-comparisons and envy stifled his growth.

Today, KM holds a senior position in a major financial institution, continuing to embody his “never say die” attitude. Meanwhile, AM’s career has stagnated, illustrating the power of persistence, focus, and self-discipline.

The difference between the two ultimately boiled down to attitude. KM remained resolute, competing only with himself. AM, in contrast, allowed comparisons with others to undermine his progress. Goals, once set, should never be abandoned without reason.

Those with unshakeable resolve and a tenacious work ethic are the ones who succeed. Cricket legend Imran Khan exemplified this as a captain who never surrendered, urging his team to fight to the last ball, even in the face of defeat—a true “never say die” spirit.

As Claudet Fernandes once said, “If I were to think of one thing I like about myself, it would be my never say die attitude.” This outlook isn’t something that can be bought; it must be cultivated through consistent effort and hard work. For some, it’s an innate instinct.

Sirajuddin Aziz

The writer is a Senior Banker & Freelance Columnist.