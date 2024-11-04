New Zealand secure historic 3-0 Test whitewash over India

MUMBAI - New Zealand, under the captaincy of Tom Latham, made history on Sunday by becoming the first team to sweep India 3-0 in a home Test series. This defeat marks India’s first Test series whitewash at home since 2000, when they lost 2-0 to South Africa. Chasing a modest 147 on a challenging Mumbai pitch, which saw a staggering 29 wickets fall in just two days, India’s batting lineup crumbled under the spin assault led by Ajaz Patel. India was dismissed for a mere 121, despite a valiant half-century by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Pant’s aggressive 64 off 57 balls, featuring a crucial 42-run sixth-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (6), briefly kept India’s hopes alive. However, his dismissal at a critical juncture, when India needed 41 more runs with four wickets remaining, marked the beginning of the end. Apart from Pant, only Ravichandran Ashwin (12) and captain Rohit Sharma (11) managed to reach double figures. Following Pant’s fall, India’s tail order could not withstand the spin mastery of Patel and Glenn Phillips. Patel, who claimed six wickets in the second innings after a five-wicket haul in the first, ended with sensational match figures of 11/160, earning him the Player of the Match award. Phillips provided valuable support, taking three wickets, while Matt Henry claimed one. New Zealand resumed the day at 171/9 with Ajaz Patel (7*) and William O’Rourke at the crease, adding just three runs before Patel (8) was dismissed by Jadeja in the third over of the day. For India, Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul stood out, while Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets. Akash Deep and Washington Sundar shared two wickets between them.

Scores in Brief

NEW ZEALAND 235 (Mitchell 82, Young 71, Jadeja 5-65, Washington 4-81) AND 174 (Young 51, Jadeja 5-55, Ashwin 3-63) beat INDIA 263 (Gill 90, Pant 60, Ajaz 5-103) AND 121 (Pant 64, Ajaz 6-57, Phillips 3-42) by 25 runs.