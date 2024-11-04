Pakistan Navy successfully tests indigenous ship-launched ballistic missile

The Pakistan Navy conducted a successful flight test of a domestically developed ship-launched ballistic missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed.

The missile, with a range of 350 km, can accurately target both land and sea using an advanced navigation system and maneuverability features. The test was observed by the Chief of Naval Staff, along with senior naval officers and dedicated scientists and engineers.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza congratulated the team on this achievement. In August, Pakistan also conducted a training launch of the Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile, aimed at enhancing troop training and evaluating technical improvements.