Pakistan poised to take center stage in Women's Future Tours Programme (2025-29)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a groundbreaking Women’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2025-2029, promising nearly 400 matches across 11 teams as part of an expanded ICC Women’s Championship.

This comprehensive framework aims to enhance the profile of women’s cricket globally and includes significant opportunities for Pakistan, highlighted by a scheduled tri-series with Ireland and the West Indies.

Beginning in May 2025, the FTP encompasses multi-format bilateral series and tri-series designed to prepare teams for major ICC events, showcasing the commitment to elevate the women’s game. The ICC will host an event each year during this cycle, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2025, the inaugural six-team Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027, and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the United Kingdom in 2026, with a fourth T20 World Cup in 2028 yet to be confirmed.

The Women’s Championship, a vital element since its launch in 2014, will see participation expand to 11 teams, with Zimbabwe joining the ranks. This season, each team will compete in a total of 132 ODIs across 44 series of three matches each, creating a competitive pathway leading up to the Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2029.

As part of this programme, members have mutually agreed to organize tri-series to bolster preparations for ICC events. Notably, Pakistan will participate in a tri-series hosted by Ireland alongside the West Indies in advance of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Other members, including Sri Lanka and the West Indies, will host tri-series in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

The FTP also emphasizes an increase in Test matches, with countries like Australia, England, India, South Africa, and the West Indies committing to multi-format series that include ODIs and T20Is. Australia is set to play a remarkable two multi-format series each against England, India, and South Africa, as well as one against the West Indies.

Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager of Cricket, expressed optimism about the new FTP, stating, “The announcement of a strong FTP bodes well for the women’s game. The ODIs within the Women’s Championship will continue to provide context and a pathway to the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2029. We are pleased that the new edition of the IWC has expanded to include Zimbabwe, and it is encouraging to see Member Boards eager to play across formats.”

Wasim Khan further emphasized the significance of the members’ collaborative efforts in creating a balanced and contextual calendar, which he believes will further elevate the women’s game.