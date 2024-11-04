Monday, November 04, 2024
Pakistan Railways launches special train from Karachi to Raiwind to boost public access

Web Desk
2:11 PM | November 04, 2024
National

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced the launch of a special train service from Karachi to Raiwind to better serve the public.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the inaugural train, featuring 14 economy-class coaches, is scheduled to leave Karachi on September 6 at 1:30 p.m., arriving in Raiwind at approximately 8:00 a.m. the following day.

The ministry anticipates generating around 8.5 million rupees from this new service, contributing to its revenue goal of over 100 billion rupees for the next fiscal year (2024-25). Earlier this year, Pakistan Railways reported record earnings of 88 billion rupees for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, marking a remarkable 40% increase compared to the previous year and surpassing the targeted 73 billion rupees.

The revenue sources included 47 billion rupees from ticket sales, 28 billion from freight services, and 13 billion from leasing railway land and other revenue streams.

In a statement to a local news channel, Pakistan Railways CEO Amir Ali Baloch expressed appreciation for the passengers' confidence in PR services, highlighting the success of the Eid special trains, which achieved full bookings. Baloch attributed the revenue growth to improvements in services.

