Monday, November 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan to benefit from China’s logistics operations expertise

Inam Khawaja
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan will benefit from China Linyi’s logistics and customs operations expertise, said, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi during his visit to Linyi, Shandong province.

This, he said, will help to enhance bilateral trade cooperation between China and Pakistan.

The ambassador met with Mayor of Linyi Zhang Baoliang, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

The two sides held extensive discussions to further deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors and explore new avenues for enhancing trade and investment, particularly in developing logistics networks and training initiatives, Gwadar Pro reported.

The envoy expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in benefiting from Linyi’s logistics and customs operations expertise.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

JCP to convene on appointment of Supreme Court Judges

The embassador underscored enhanced partnership with Linyi would strengthen the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and contribute to shared prosperity through mutually beneficial initiatives.

As part of his visit, Ambassador Hashmi visited several key facilities in Linyi, including the Linyi Import Commodity City Mall, Linyi International Trade Centre, Linyi Trade City Holding Group, Linyi Port, and Linyi Logistics Park.

He received detailed briefings at each site on the latest developments in trade facilitation and logistical infrastructure.

These visits underscored the strategic importance of Linyi in China’s regional and global trade frameworks, highlighting how the city’s advanced logistics capabilities can serve as a trade and economic cooperation model. Linyi, located in Shandong province, China, and is renowned for its extensive trade and logistics networks.

8 killed as volcano erupts on Indonesia’s Flores island

As one of China’s largest logistics centres, Linyi plays a pivotal role in domestic and international commerce, facilitating the movement of goods across borders through its modern infrastructure, including Linyi Port and comprehensive logistics parks.

Linyi is a crucial player in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), providing expansive opportunities for economic partnerships with countries like Pakistan.

Tags:

Inam Khawaja

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1730705983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024