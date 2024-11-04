Pakistani motorcyclists explore avenues of Pak-Turkiye friendship

ISLAMABAD - A group of seven Pakistani motorcyclists followed the Iranian route to Turkiye on their journey, which they called the “Lahore-Istanbul Rally” to strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye friendship. The group members traveled approximately 8,000 kilometers, passing through many cities in Anatolia.

Arriving at their destination of Istanbul after 18 days, the group led by Mukaram Tareen took a friendship tour in Fatih and shared his journey of “unforgettable moments and their feelings”, Turkiye’s Anadolu said in its report published on Sunday.

Tareen, the 57-year-old group leader, said that they started their journey from Lahore on October 11 and then went to Iran and then Turkiye.

Tareen said, “Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye are friendly Islamic countries and our culture, food and friendships are based on hundreds of years of history. Istanbul is a deep-rooted city like Lahore, so we wanted to continue this journey to Istanbul.”

Referring to what reaching Istanbul after a difficult journey meant to them, Tareen said, “Reaching here symbolizes the strong friendship between our two countries. This provided an opportunity to establish a closer bond with our Turkish friends.”

Tareen pointed out that Lahore’s narrow streets and historical texture are similar to Istanbul, and said, “While walking through the narrow streets of Istanbul, we felt like we were in Lahore at times. The people, shops and the old city walls of the city resemble Lahore.”

Emphasizing that eastern Turkiye fascinates them, Tareen said, “People usually only visit big cities like Istanbul or Izmir. However, eastern Turkey has a unique beauty with its high peaks, snow-capped mountains and villages. The people in eastern Turkiye are very hospitable, kind and sincere. This region is definitely a place we would like to explore again.”

Stating that they met many people along the way, Tareen said, “We travel 300 to 400 kilometers every day. We have the opportunity to stop and taste local foods and chat with people on the way. We met many motorcyclists from Iran and Turkiye. We invited Turkish motorcyclists to Pakistan and with this trip we aim to promote tourism exchange between the two countries.”

Pointing out that there are many difficulties in making long journeys by motorcycle, Tareen explained that one of their group members had engine problems in Ankara and was stuck there for a while.

Tareen said that the Turkish motorcyclists they met in Turkey invited them to dinner and thus they had the opportunity to experience Turkish cuisine. Expressing that they hoped that this rally was not just a personal trip but would lead to stronger tourism cooperation between the two countries, Tareen said, “Turkiye has a large tourism economy. We think that Pakistan should also carry out conservation and restoration work on our historical sites. Gaining experience from Turkiye in this regard will increase our tourism potential.”

Tareen added that they are planning to visit Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in their next trip and that this friendly relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye should be expanded to other countries as well.

One of the group members, Munawar Hussain (43), said that he had previously come to Turkiye by air and that coming by motorcycle this time gave him a different experience.

“When we come by air, we can only see big cities. But when you travel by motorcycle, you have the chance to explore small towns and villages. We got to know Turkiye more deeply,” Hussain said.

Hussain, who said that they were very impressed by the hospitality in Turkiye, said, “We were welcomed very warmly in Iran as well, but in Turkiye, people smile when they hear that we come from Pakistan. Turks see Pakistan as a brother country and this makes us feel very good.”

Abu Bakar Cheema, 31, who lives in Madina, Saudi Arabia, also noted the similarities between Istanbul and Lahore.

Cheema said that the group members encountered difficulties from time to time throughout the journey, but despite this, they had an enjoyable journey.

The group members invited Turkish citizens to visit Pakistan and discover its cultural richness, pointing out that with such events, the people of the two countries will come closer to each other and cultural ties will be strengthened thanks to tourism.