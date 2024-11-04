Monday, November 04, 2024
Parliamentary delegation to attend APA conference in Qatar today

Parliamentary delegation to attend APA conference in Qatar today
12:10 PM | November 04, 2024
A two-member parliamentary delegation from Pakistan is set to depart for Doha, Qatar, on Monday to participate in the upcoming two-day meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA). The delegation is led by Irfan Siddiqui, the Parliamentary Party Leader in the Senate from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He will be accompanied by Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, a leader from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and a Member of the National Assembly.

The meeting, part of the APA's Standing Committee on Budget and Planning, will take place over four days starting Friday. Key agenda items include discussions on budgetary and planning issues pertinent to the assembly.

As an active and dynamic member of the APA, Pakistan plays a significant role within the organization, which comprises 43 member countries from across the region. This includes major nations such as China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bangladesh. Additionally, 14 other countries hold observer status within the assembly.

Two-member MPs team to attend Asian regional Parliamentary Summit in Doha

The delegation's participation underscores Pakistan's commitment to regional collaboration and dialogue on important parliamentary matters.

